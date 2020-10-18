1/1
Auburn Lee SCHAEFER
1992 - 2020
SCHAEFER, Auburn Lee 12/31/1992 - 10/11/2020 Auburn Lee Schaefer, our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece was born to Kimberly Miller Yaeger and Kurt Schaefer on December 31, 1992. Auburn was suddenly taken from all who loved and cherished her on October 11, 2020. Auburn grew up in Ritzville, WA and graduated from Ritzville High School in 2011. In high school Auburn played volleyball, basketball and softball and continued her love for softball by playing on the Ritzville Women's League softball team with her mom and aunts and also played on a coed softball team with her dad. After high school she attended Spokane Community College and Carrington College. She worked for Cleaning Bee Services and then bought the business when the opportunity arose. Auburn's life took on a new meaning in 2017 when she had her son Carter. She was an attentive, compassionate, and wonderful mother. Auburn brought so much joy and light to many of our lives. In November 2019 Auburn moved back to her hometown of Ritzville to be closer to family and recently was employed by the Adams County District Court office. When Auburn was young, she loved to fish and recently introduced her son Carter to the sport, taking him out to Cow Lake to catch the Big ONE! She also started him racing the BMX strider bike race series at Joe Albi Stadium. She loved to drive her Uncle Adam's car in the Lind Demo Derby each year. She also had a love for the water and boating, jeeping at the sand dunes and participating in the Ritzville Triathlon. Auburn loved her birthday, which fell on December 31st, New Year's Eve. It was always a day for celebration! Auburn is survived by her precious son Carter Shontz White; her parents Kimberly and Scott Yaeger and Kurt and Michelle Schaefer; her brother Shontz Yaeger; and sisters Aaliyah Yaeger and Emma Schaefer; her stepsister Cassie Johnson; and stepbrother Hunter Johnson. She is also survived by her grandparents Marilyn Sielaff, Ken Miller (Sandi), Gwen Schaefer, Ron Schaefer, step-grandfather Wayne Jirava and step-grandmother Norma Sublie (Gary); aunts Michele Larson (Bob), Melissa Rainer (Jeremiah), Karin Schaefer (Steve Meye), Kathy McCrady (Ned Bernath); and uncles Adam Miller (Angela) and Kevin Schaefer (Amy) and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a fund for her son Carter in care of Kim Yaeger. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. A private service will be held October 24th at 2:00 p.m. with a public graveside service at Ritzville Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Hall after the graveside service. Covid-19 safety protocol will be followed. To leave online condolences for the Yaeger and Schaefer family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Danekas Funeral Home
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Danekas Funeral Home
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
American Legion Hall
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
private
OCT
24
Graveside service
Ritzville Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
207 E Main
Ritzville, WA 99169
(509) 659-0303
