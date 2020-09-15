BREEDEN, Audrey Beryl (Age 99) Audrey Beryl Breeden finished her journey of life on September 12, 2020, at age 99. She died at the Community Pride Assisted Living in St. John, WA. She was born to Fred and Rebecca (Wise) Birdsell near Revere, WA on April 12, 1921. However, due to losing her mother when she was three, she and her two now deceased sisters, Dolly Gray and Annabell Lehrbas, were raised by their grandmother Harriet Hargrave near Lancaster. She graduated from St. John High School and married Hollis Breeden 1n 1939, and they were married 63 years before his passing in 2002. They met when he was part of a crew that came to do her grandmother's harvesting. Their two daughters are Cheryl Ritts of Endicott, WA and Patricia West of Chewelah, WA. Beryl was quiet and unassuming, and enjoyed her farm life, loving the solitude and wildlife she would see daily. She always had vegetable and flower gardens, and working in her rose beds was a favorite pastime. She cooked wonderful meals for harvesters for many years, specializing in fried chicken and fruit pies, and smells of home-cooking often wafted from the kitchen. Beryl and Hollis were able to take enjoyable trips around the US and Canada, and vacationed in Alaska, as well, where they caught many salmon. They could also be found fishing at the local lakes and she was grateful of the full life that they shared. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery, watching Jeopardy, reading, and doing puzzles until her eyesight failed. She treasured visits with her family and always made Christmas a special time. We rejoice that she was able to remain in her home until age 96, when she moved to Community Pride in St. John, where she lived three years before passing away quietly and gracefully. She received the utmost love and care from Erin and the attentive staff while there, as well as Kindred Hospice being so kind. Undoubtedly, Hollis, being the handyman that he was, will have the "Pearly Gates" painted and well-oiled awaiting her arrival to be reunited again. She will be forever lovingly remembered, and we are blessed to have had her in our lives through these many years. The love we were privileged to have shared will let us face tomorrow because of yesterday's joys. She will be dearly missed by four generations of family who gave her so much pleasure. They include her daughters and sons-in-law: Cheryl and Earl Ritts and Patricia and Dennis West, seven grandchildren: Julie Joy, Douglas Ritts, Stephanie Carstensen, Lynette West-Robertson, Mark Ritts, Kelly Knott and Kimberly Hays Bennett, six great-grandchildren Justin Joy, Jenna Joy, Ashley Olsen, Geoffrey Carstensen, Zackary Hays, Rilee Carstensen, and two great-great-grandchildren: Oliver and Rosie Mae Olsen. A private graveside service will be held at the St. John Cemetery in St. John, WA. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to Community Pride Assisted Living, 102 Bryant Blvd., St. John, WA 99171 or to Friends of Hospice, PO Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com