Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Francis RUBERTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUBERTT, Audrey Francis Audrey Francis Rubertt was born in Spokane on November 29, 1944 to John Bruce and Myrtle Long. Audrey joined her parents and beloved son in heaven on July 19, 2019. Audrey enjoyed vacations spent camping at Priest Lake, eventually owning a summer home on Lake Pend Oreille where she enjoyed "Running Away" with her grandchildren. She was a tremendous cook, her favorite meals were preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations for her family and friends. Audrey was a life member of Legacy West Pioneers, retiring after over 30 years of service with Century Link. Audrey is preceded in death by her only son Tim Rubertt and her parents. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years Louis Rubertt; sister JB Long (Joe); brother Robert Long (Chistie); and sister-in-law Betty Rubertt; three daughters Robin Swanagan (Larry), Janice Onigkeit (Ed), Kristine Rubertt and daughter in-law Colene Rubertt (Bill); grandchildren Chenae, Cherae, Darrell Jr., Laura, Joey and Tim; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Audrey are asked to make a donation to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, 1204 N. Vercler Rd. Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

RUBERTT, Audrey Francis Audrey Francis Rubertt was born in Spokane on November 29, 1944 to John Bruce and Myrtle Long. Audrey joined her parents and beloved son in heaven on July 19, 2019. Audrey enjoyed vacations spent camping at Priest Lake, eventually owning a summer home on Lake Pend Oreille where she enjoyed "Running Away" with her grandchildren. She was a tremendous cook, her favorite meals were preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations for her family and friends. Audrey was a life member of Legacy West Pioneers, retiring after over 30 years of service with Century Link. Audrey is preceded in death by her only son Tim Rubertt and her parents. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years Louis Rubertt; sister JB Long (Joe); brother Robert Long (Chistie); and sister-in-law Betty Rubertt; three daughters Robin Swanagan (Larry), Janice Onigkeit (Ed), Kristine Rubertt and daughter in-law Colene Rubertt (Bill); grandchildren Chenae, Cherae, Darrell Jr., Laura, Joey and Tim; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Audrey are asked to make a donation to Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, 1204 N. Vercler Rd. Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close