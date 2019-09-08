Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Jean McKINLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McKINLEY, Audrey Jean (Age 99) Audrey passed away August 26, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1920, to Joseph and Henrietta McKerigan in Tetonia, ID. Audrey was the fifth of ten children. She graduated from Freemont Co. H.S. in 1938. She was the only one in her family to graduate. She met and married her husband, Edwin G. McKinley, in 1940. She spent her life being a homemaker and raising her seven children: Lawrence McKinley, Kathleen Taskey, Irene Phelps, Michael McKinley, Thomas McKinley, Richard McKinley and Patrica Wright. Her favorite past time was reading. She also loved to take long walks. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband and her eldest son. She is survived by her six children and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Ginger Bennett, for her years of caring for and loving her grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Park Place for their excellent care of our mother and their kindness and compassion. A private family service will be held at a later date.

