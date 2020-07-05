MATHIS, Audrey Audrey Mathis went to be with the Lord June 23, 2020 at the Hospice House at the age of 88. Audrey was born Oct. 19, 1931 as the only child to Frank and Clara Kaiser on a farm in Meckling, S.D. She married Art Mathis in 1949 and went on to have 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren. Audrey moved to Spokane in 1979 and became the first woman salesperson at Burgan's Furniture in 1980. She retired at the age of 70 after working 21 years there. Audrey's hobbies included piloting her own plane, riding her motorcycle, gambling and spending time with her large family. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband Art. Survivors include Debbie Lang (Graham), Vickie Gudgel (Ken), Brian Mathis (Kathy), Bruce Mathis (Mary) and Lori Mathis. The family would like to thank all the wonderful care that was received from St. Joseph Care Center and Hospice House. Because of the Coronavirus restrictions the family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice House of Spokane or the Alzheimer's Foundation.



