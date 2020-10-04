DEGENHARDT, Audrey Stadtman 1923 -2010 On September 22, 2010 Audrey Stadtman Degenhardt died of congestive heart failure at age 87 1/2. Feisty till the end, she got out of her hospital bed saying she had too many things to do to stay in bed, walked several steps and collapsed. She was kept on life support until five of her six kids were able to be in attendance. Born March 28th, 1923 in Elizabeth, New Jersey USA, only child of Hazel Audrey Miller Stadtman and Richard Dee Stadtman, she attended Rahway High School where she met her high school sweetheart Arthur Albin Degenhardt. She was quite social despite her being hard of hearing and had many suitors. Her mother preceded her in death when young Audrey was 16. During World War II she worked at a former vacuum cleaner factory that was changed to manufacturing P-38 fighter planes. She inspected aircraft and handled paperwork. She was sworn in the United States Marines Woman's Reserve in 1943 to be sent to Pearl Harbor. Before she was able to be assigned anywhere, her enlistment was rescinded due to her being hard of hearing. When her high school sweetheart returned from the war in Europe, they were married 11 October 1945. They eventually had six children, three boys then three girls. After living in New Jersey for five years they were preparing to move to Idaho with their two boys when her husband was recalled for service during the Korean War. He drove the family to Idaho where her father and family lived and then reported for duty. They decided they didn't want the US Government to upset their lives like that again, so they stayed active duty Air Force reservists for the next 18 years. From Idaho they were assigned to Shaw AFB South Carolina, then Germany from 1954 to 1956 where their third son was born, then Ohio, first daughter, Florida, second daughter, and Alaska third daughter. They survived the Good Friday 9.2 magnitude earthquake in Alaska in 1964. In 1965 she caught the largest salmon ever caught in King Salmon Alaska, a 42 pounder that if caught the week before would have won her the fishing derby. They moved in 1968 to Andrews AFB Maryland where they rented the Plantation Managers house on Cremona Estate on the Patuxent River. She always said that was her favorite place to be in her entire life. Her two oldest sons entered military service, Kim in the Air Force in California, and Dane in the Army in Vietnam. When her husband retired from the Air Force in March 1968 they finally got to move to Northern Idaho where they bought a 10 acre place on the Rathdrum Prairie she called "The Interim". They expanded the family from the one son and three daughters to include dogs, cats, and horses. Because of her husband's job with Boise Cascade in 1974 they moved to Boulder Colorado and in 1975 to Billings Montana where she married off one daughter and one son. In 1979 they retired and returned to The Interim with two daughters. Eventually those daughters married, and Audrey and Arthur lived both at the Interim and Spokane House. She was basically deaf by this point and her eyesight was failing. Her husband was her connection with the world patiently repeating and explaining things to his "Babe". She still loved going to the theatre and shows and he tagged along. In 1998 he scumbled to cancer and we expected she would not last without her best friend. She surprised us all with her spunk and continued to live alone on the farm and then in the city. Taking trips by herself and relying on the kindness of strangers. In 2010 she contracted congestive heart failure and by September she was hospitalized again and never recovered. When life support was removed, she remained for about half an hour with all three sons and two daughters at her bedside. The child unable to come to the hospital was present via phone, When Audrey passed from his world she visited her daughter in Tokyo via a gust of wind that slammed doors and cabinets in Tokyo even thought it was a calm day there. She is survived by her six children: Kim and Laura of Hayden Lake, Idaho, Dane and Kayoko of Abiko Japan, Craig and Betty of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aldina and Paul Neudeck of Prescott, Arizona, Nikkiel and Tim Fox of Big Fork, Montana and Lennelle and Mal Mahs of Tokyo Japan. nine grandsons and one granddaughter and in 2020 six great-grandchildren Her children were her life. She was a writer of sorts. She had grandiose dreams right to the end. She had style and determination. She loved 4 O'clock tea, Nordstrom's and her 21' cruiser "Her Ladyship II Sunflower". There was a small private family wake after she passed. Some time later a portion of her ashes were deposited where a sapling of a tree had been planted next to the huge tree off the back porch of the place she most loved, Cremona Estate, Maryland. When the ashes had been placed and a moment of prayer had taken place, the overcast clouds parted to have a bright ray of sunshine from heaven cast upon that little tree that she would nurture. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hearing Health Foundation or the Salvation Army. Rest in peace Audrey Stadtman Degenhardt you have been missed for the past decade and will continue to be missed.



