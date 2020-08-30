CRUM, Audrey Alice (Age 87) Audrey Alice Crum, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was the daughter of George and Silvia Allen (Haddock) Crum and was born in Gordon, Nebraska on March 12, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband Malfred Lund Sr., her brothers and sisters: Joseph, Charles, Grant, Mary, Nellie, Nolan, Richard and Walter. She is survived by her remaining sister, Martha and her son Malfred Lund Jr. and her grandchildren; Malory, Eric, Olivia, Mason and Isabel. Audrey was a lover of Nature and all animals. She was a kind, caring woman who cared deeply for her family and friends and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date and the family will notify all with the day, time and location of the event. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.



