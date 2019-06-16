Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Jeanie ROSCOE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSCOE, B Jeanie (BJ Rosco) B Jeanie Roscoe (BJ Rosco) (Age 86) passed away on June 3, 2019 in Renton, WA. She was born to Forrest Lyle Roscoe and Gladys Mae Scammon on November 27, 1932 in Wilbur, WA. BJ's love for music started early with her mother singing and playing the piano and her father fiddling. Her musical career spanned over 60 years. BJ was an American composer whose quest was to extensively study the techniques established by 20th Century composers. The niche she strived to fill was writing music in this idiom to develop the visual, aural and tactile senses as well as artistic skills of young musicians so that when they reach the levels of advanced literature, they are better prepared. BJ has numerous original compositions published by major companies including works for piano and orchestra. Her works have been performed in composer's symposia, workshops, new music concerts and lecture/recitals both in the United States and Europe. She was commissioned by many publications and organizations. Some of these honors include "Clavier" music magazine, "Southwestern Youth Music Festival," "Joanna Hodges Summer Piano Seminar," and the WSMTA who is affiliated with the MTNA. BJ was also honored as the 2004 Composer of the Year by WSMTA. Several of BJ's works received a world premiere including Youth Concerto, "The Festival" for Piano and Orchestra performed by The Spokane Youth Symphony, James Schoepflin, Conductor, Archie Chen, Pianist. "Visions" for Piano and Orchestra performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Salvador Brotons, Conductor, Joanna Hodges, Pianist. Most recent is the 2004 commissioned work, "Fete Carillonnee, Suite for Duo Pianos" performed by Joan Schoepflin and Margaret Brink. Throughout her musical career, BJ served in various capacities for professional organizations. She served in various positions of the Music Teachers' National Association at Chapter, State and Division levels. Among these appointments she served as Composition Coordinator for both the State of California and the Southwest Division while residing in Los Angeles. Most recently she finished a four year term as MTNA Northwest Division Composition Coordinator while residing in the Seattle area. BJ was a true artist which showed in her teaching, lectures and compositions as well as her beautiful homes, which she loved to decorate. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Bouck (Richard), son, Rodney Groh, granddaughter, Ashley Bouck (Erik); grandsons, Shane Groh (Juliet) and Heath Groh; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, with her parents.

