1/1
B. Jeanne RUSSELL
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share B.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, B. Jeanne Berneice Jeanne Russell, age 95, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus surrounded by family. She was born on August 5, 1925, to Dellos Earl Whitacre and Jeannette Magdalene (Erickson) Whitacre, both of whom preceded her in death. Surviving Jeanne, and cherishing her memory, are her daughters, Linda Jane (Bob, deceased) Sebero of Riverside, California, Mary Kathleen (Chuck) Cameron of Olympia, Washington, Betty Jo (Kevin) Burns of Sunbury; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also survived by her companions, Little Red Cat and Big Black Dog. Jeanne was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth "Red" Whitacre and a sister, Julia "Judy" Stoner. While not officially in the Air Force, Jeanne served our country as an airplane mechanic during WWII. She was also active in the Family Services Volunteer Corp providing assistance to those enlisted, as well as their families for nearly 20 years. She often told stories of her time at Pearl Harbor during WWII. She was literally a walking historian, having lived the WWII experience first-hand. She also forged a long career as a switchboard operator and Director of Communication at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. In her later years, she moved to Sunbury, OH to help raise her grandchildren, Sarah and Niki Burns. She enjoyed crocheting, and her holiday cookie baskets were anticipated and enjoyed by many. Jeanne's family is planning a private service for family only. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name are suggested to the Delaware County Humane Society (4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH, 43015) or the Salvation Army Red Kettle Fund (340 Lake St., Delaware, OH, 43015). Memories of Jeanne and condolences may be made at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved