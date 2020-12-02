RUSSELL, B. Jeanne Berneice Jeanne Russell, age 95, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus surrounded by family. She was born on August 5, 1925, to Dellos Earl Whitacre and Jeannette Magdalene (Erickson) Whitacre, both of whom preceded her in death. Surviving Jeanne, and cherishing her memory, are her daughters, Linda Jane (Bob, deceased) Sebero of Riverside, California, Mary Kathleen (Chuck) Cameron of Olympia, Washington, Betty Jo (Kevin) Burns of Sunbury; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was also survived by her companions, Little Red Cat and Big Black Dog. Jeanne was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth "Red" Whitacre and a sister, Julia "Judy" Stoner. While not officially in the Air Force, Jeanne served our country as an airplane mechanic during WWII. She was also active in the Family Services Volunteer Corp providing assistance to those enlisted, as well as their families for nearly 20 years. She often told stories of her time at Pearl Harbor during WWII. She was literally a walking historian, having lived the WWII experience first-hand. She also forged a long career as a switchboard operator and Director of Communication at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. In her later years, she moved to Sunbury, OH to help raise her grandchildren, Sarah and Niki Burns. She enjoyed crocheting, and her holiday cookie baskets were anticipated and enjoyed by many. Jeanne's family is planning a private service for family only. DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's name are suggested to the Delaware County Humane Society (4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH, 43015) or the Salvation Army Red Kettle Fund (340 Lake St., Delaware, OH, 43015). Memories of Jeanne and condolences may be made at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
