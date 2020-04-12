Guest Book View Sign Service Information Finegan Funeral Home Inc 302 Heckman St Phillipsburg , NJ 08865 (908)-859-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

BERSTLER, Barbara A. Barbara A. Berstler, 83 died unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Belvidere, NJ. Born in Manville, NJ on July 21, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Changary) Esterhoy, Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Dunellen High School. She married Douglas P. Berstler in November 1959. They raised their family together in Bridgewater, NJ. Later Barbara and Douglas moved to Hackettstown, NJ and ran The Outpost Bar & Grill before retiring to Easton, PA. After Mr. Berstler's death, Barbara relocated to Quakerstown, PA before moving to Cheney, WA to live with family for the past ten years. Most recently she resided at The Chelsea at Brookfield in Belvidere, NJ. Barbara enjoyed the beach, watching the NY Mets and Giants (and in later years the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks), doing puzzles, her daily soap operas and game shows, and most of all looking at photos and videos of her extended family when she couldn't be with them in person. She loved to travel to visit family and spent many hours playing Pinochle (a family tradition), especially at the family's pirate-themed vacations at Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks. She loved all types of music but especially enjoyed listening and dancing to polkas. Barbara had a huge heart and loved to make new friends and socialize. Barbara was a longtime and devoted communicant of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cheney, WA. She is predeceased by her husband Douglas P. Berstler, her brother and sister-in-law Charles J. Esterhoy (Jeanne) of Beaver, PA, and her sister Theresa M. Fetz. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Susan Berstler of Somerville, MA; sons, James Berstler (Bonnie) of White House Station, NJ, Mark Berstler (Dawn) of Cheney, WA, and Michael Berstler (Anne) of Bath, PA; Barbara's grandchildren, James Berstler Jr. (Lauren) of Framingham, MA, Amanda Berstler (Aleda Elkin) of Punxsutawney, PA, Emily Berstler of White House Station, NJ, Douglas Berstler and Jacob Berstler of Cheney, WA, Keagan Greene (Ezekiel) of Medical Lake, WA, Calvin Berstler (Alexa) of RAF Mildenhall, England, and Joshua Berstler of Bath, PA; Her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Berstler of Framingham, MA. Also surviving are her sister, Marianne Troutman (Terry) of Souderton, PA; brothers-in-law, George Fetz of Souderton, PA, George Berstler of Wells, ME; sisters-in-law, Marietta Cahill (William) of Manville, NJ and Marilyn Walker of Abbeville, SC. Finally, Barbara leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews including her goddaughters, Lisa Fetz of Brick, NJ and Elizabeth Troutman of Seattle, WA. and nephew, Guy Leffler (Vera) of Hillsborough, NJ in addition to many extended relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to send photographs to [email protected] to be included in a celebration of Barbara's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the St Rose of Lima Church in Cheney, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020

