PROCTOR, Barbara A. (Age 77) Sadly, our mother passed away June 18, 2019 in her home surrounded by loving family. She will be greatly missed, but our happy memories will always outweigh our sadness. She was born April 27, 1942 to Mary Lou Sinclair and Robert Kennedy in Spokane, Washington. She loved spending time with her family, especially summers at our lake cabin in Coeur d' Alene and on the beaches of the Oregon Coast and Maui. She was a world traveler, visiting many countries with her husband, Henry Proctor, best friend, Susan Rosenau, and many other trips with family members. Her very favorite being to the Holy Lands in Israel seven times. She enjoyed spending time gardening, particularly growing roses. Other favorite outings included going to movies and trying new restaurants. Because of her love for children, not only did she have eight, she ran an in-home child care for 23 years. She was also very involved with St. Augustine's Parish and helped with unwed mothers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years (Henry Proctor) and son (Kevin). The strong love and friendship they had for each other was truly inspirational for all who knew them. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Kennedy; loving children, Rick Proctor (Jeannette), Sherri Proctor, Rachelle Mikolajczyk (Paul), Steven Proctor (Dianna), Tina McLean (John), Nicholas Proctor (AnnMarie), and Angela Turpin (Jon). Barbara had 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Hennessey Funeral Home.