POLELLO, Barbara Alice Barbara died peacefully on May 4, 2019, at Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley. She will be remembered as a remarkable example of what it is to be a caring mother, devoted wife and loving daughter. She was preceded in death, by her beloved husband of 34 1/2 years Joseph R. Polello, her parents David W. Cameron and Dorothy A. Cameron and her son David A. Redford. She is survived by her brother Donald Cameron of Spokane, WA, three daughters Michelle Alice Roberson (Ron)Sandpoint,ID; Pamela Lohman (Rick) Coeur d'Alene, ID; and Krisann Fish, Post Falls,ID; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. To her great-great-grandson she was simply referred to as "double-great", very befitting. Barbara graduated from Post Falls High School, then lived most of her adult life in Spokane Valley. Barbara enjoyed people and her sweetness was known by all. She loved craft projects and provided each family member and others close to her with beautiful, keepsake Christmas stockings, handmaking well over 100. Barbara and Joe spent as much time as possible traveling together. They honeymooned in Victoria, BC, took numerous cruise vacations and made several trips to the Hawaiian Islands throughout their marriage allowing them to renew their wedding vows to each other in Honolulu in February 1996. Their years together were full of work, play, fun and laughter. A Memorial Service will be held on May 17th, at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA at 1:30 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary