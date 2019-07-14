GAINES, Barbara Ann (Age 75) Barbara Ann Delaware-Gaines, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Sullivan Park Rehabilitation Center in Spokane, WA. She was born November 12, 1943, in Montana. She married Leonard L. Gaines on September 9, 1961. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra Garcia (Mario), Olathe, KS; Jennifer Lara (Edward), Henderson, NV; Linda Belden (William), Vancouver, WA; six grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Joanna, Lindsay, Abigail, and Madeline; and six great-grandchildren; as well as countless other nieces, nephews, and "adopted" children. She was preceded in death by her husband, five siblings, and parents. Barbara will be missed by many. As requested by Barbara, there will be no funeral service. If you wish to express your condolences, you can post on her Facebook page under Barbara Gaines-Delaware.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019