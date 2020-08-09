LEWIS, Barbara Ann (Age 80) Barbara Ann Lewis, 80, passed peacefully on August 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on October 2, 1939 in Seattle, Washington to Hugh Clayton and Olive Kathleen Brown moving with her family to Spokane in 1945 when she was just six years old. Barbara attended Willard and Madison Elementary Schools and was known as an exceptional student graduating with honors from North Central High School in 1957. Ambitious and smart, Barbara began her 25+ year career at Washington Trust Bank following high school graduation. She started in the mail room and was working her way up when she met a smart, ambitious young man, Walter "Leon" Lewis. They married in 1961 after Leon sold his much-loved MGA convertible to buy her engagement ring. Returning from their Banff honeymoon, Leon was drafted, and the young couple were stationed at Schofield Army Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. They loved living in Hawaii and their son Kevin was born at Tripler Army Medical Center. After two years of service, the family moved back to Spokane where their daughter Kathy was born. Their family was complete. Barbara devoted herself to her family creating a warm, welcoming home and was an active school volunteer. The family enjoyed regular trips back to Hawaii and traveling to California to visit Barbara's sister Judy and family. In 1975, Barbara returned to work at Washington Trust Bank retiring in 1997 after earning herself a position in the loan processing center in downtown Spokane where she made many lifelong friends. Barbara was often recognized at Washington Trust for her passion for excellence and going above and beyond what was expected. Barb and Leon were devoted parents who deeply enjoyed supporting their kids' school and sporting events. Both Kevin and Kathy participated in many school and athletic activities and Barb was exceptionally proud of their many accomplishments. That said, she cherished their time together as a family most. She especially enjoyed hosting family dinners for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and 4th of July and loved spending weekends at their cabin on the Pend Orielle River where they waterskied, hosted friends and family, played volleyball and relaxed by the river. The couple also had many adventures traveling to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and loved their time snow-birding to Surprise, Arizona where Barbara perfected her golf game and enjoyed spending time with new friends and old. Highlights of their travels included celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in Cape Cod surrounded by their family and attending a Super Bowl to watch their nephew play with the 49ers. Barb and Leon were one week shy of celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. Barbara loved each of her grandchildren - Shea, Kendall, Jesse, Alison, Josie and Clay - and she derived great joy watching all their sporting and school events. She was a huge basketball fan and watching Gonzaga games and Hoopfest were true passions. She loved gardening, art and jewelry and really looked forward to attending Art on the Green and Art Fest each year. Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved son Kevin, and her loving parents. She is survived by her husband Leon; daughter Kathy (Roger); daughter-in-law Anneke (Steve); sister Judy (Terry); grandchildren Shea, Kendall, Jesse, Alison, Josie and Clay and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Horizon Hospice and Ridgeview Place Assisted Living and Memory Care for their love and care throughout mom's stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Four Echoes (Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington) or The Union Gospel Mission. The family will have a celebratory gathering at a later date.



