ROBINSON, Barbara Ann Barbara Ann Robinson, age 51 peacefully passed and joined her brother Jimmy in heaven on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She was born on December 20, 1968, in El Paso, TX to James and Mary Dawson. Barbara spent her final days surrounded by her family, friends, and loved ones. She worked as a benefits coordinator at Guardian Life Insurance, where her coworkers became her lifelong friends. As a Military brat and spouse, Barbara traveled all over the country and the world calling many places her home, with Spokane as her final home since 2006. Barbara lit up any room she entered with her contagious smile and outgoing personality and impacted many lives with her spirit and her love for people. She immensely cared and loved all in her life, always ensuring to end a conversation with a hug and I love you. In her free time, she most enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and dogs through travel, camping, bowling, and many other adventures. Barbara opened her home and her heart to everyone and her memory will last far beyond her time on this earth. She is survived by her parents James and Mary, in-laws Sonny and JoAnn, spouse David, daughter Laura, Sister Becky, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family welcomes all who have been impacted by Barbara in her short time on this earth to please join us for her memorial service being held at Cheney Funeral Chapel, 1632 W. 1st St., Cheney, WA 99004 on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 pm. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 28, 2020