WOODWARD, Barbara Ann (Age 89) Entered into rest on August 29, 2020 in Spokane Valley. Born in Spokane and a lifetime resident, Barbara attended local schools and graduated from Rogers High School in 1949. She enjoyed her career as School Secretary at Bemiss Elementary from which she retired in 1995. When not helping children at school, she loved needlework with crocheting, counted cross stitch, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Floyd Woodward in 2009. Barbara is survived by her son, Brian Woodward of Spokane; her daughter, Leanne Kreighbaum of Post Falls, ID; and by her granddaughter, Callie Kreighbaum also of Post Falls, ID. As these times dictate, in lieu of a current service, please hold a memory of Barbara that makes you smile and know she is smiling too. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to 2nd Harvest or the Jonah Project. Riplinger Funeral Home and Crematory assisting family.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane
4305 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-8558
