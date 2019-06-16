Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Anne POOL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POOL, Barbara Anne (Age 78) May 29, 1941 - May 29, 2019 Mom, Grandma, G'ma, Auntie Barb, passed away peacefully at home on her 78th birthday. Born and raised in Olympia, Washington, she graduated from Wiliiam Winlick Miller High School in 1959. She then moved to Pullman, WA where she attended WSC (now WSU) where she met and married her husband, Edward G. Pool and had their two daughters. The Pools moved to Hawaii in 1962 where they had two more children and raised their family until 1973. Eventually the Pools moved to north Spokane where they lived out the rest of their lives in the country. Barbara was preceded in death by her two-year old daughter Kathy Jo, parents Charley and Viola Johnston, husband Edward G. Pool, and her son William C. Pool. Barbara is survived by her two children Sherrin L. Larson and Edward "Larry" Pool, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating Barbara's life on the evening of Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ's Church of Mt. Spokane, 5601 E. Peone Rd., Mead, WA. The family is memorializing Barbara by planting a flowerbed in her honor. If you would like to participate, please bring a flowering plant that can be planted at her garden. Family condolences can be sent to: P.O. Box 1330, Mead, WA 99021.

POOL, Barbara Anne (Age 78) May 29, 1941 - May 29, 2019 Mom, Grandma, G'ma, Auntie Barb, passed away peacefully at home on her 78th birthday. Born and raised in Olympia, Washington, she graduated from Wiliiam Winlick Miller High School in 1959. She then moved to Pullman, WA where she attended WSC (now WSU) where she met and married her husband, Edward G. Pool and had their two daughters. The Pools moved to Hawaii in 1962 where they had two more children and raised their family until 1973. Eventually the Pools moved to north Spokane where they lived out the rest of their lives in the country. Barbara was preceded in death by her two-year old daughter Kathy Jo, parents Charley and Viola Johnston, husband Edward G. Pool, and her son William C. Pool. Barbara is survived by her two children Sherrin L. Larson and Edward "Larry" Pool, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating Barbara's life on the evening of Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ's Church of Mt. Spokane, 5601 E. Peone Rd., Mead, WA. The family is memorializing Barbara by planting a flowerbed in her honor. If you would like to participate, please bring a flowering plant that can be planted at her garden. Family condolences can be sent to: P.O. Box 1330, Mead, WA 99021. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019

