COLVIN, Barbara (Hinman) Barbara was born February 8, 1944 in Aberdeen, WA. to Charles and Ruth Hinman and died June 11, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She married July 1, 1973 in Lynnwood, WA., to David F. Colvin of Seattle. She began school in Tonasket, WA., and graduated in 1962 from Freeman High School. She attained a BA in Education at Eastern Washington State College in 1971 and taught in the Yakima and Everett School Districts. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her brother Allen, and niece Mary (Weller) Armour. She is survived by her husband David of Spokane Valley and sister Charlene Weller of Wenatchee. No services have been requested.

COLVIN, Barbara (Hinman) Barbara was born February 8, 1944 in Aberdeen, WA. to Charles and Ruth Hinman and died June 11, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She married July 1, 1973 in Lynnwood, WA., to David F. Colvin of Seattle. She began school in Tonasket, WA., and graduated in 1962 from Freeman High School. She attained a BA in Education at Eastern Washington State College in 1971 and taught in the Yakima and Everett School Districts. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her brother Allen, and niece Mary (Weller) Armour. She is survived by her husband David of Spokane Valley and sister Charlene Weller of Wenatchee. No services have been requested. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019

