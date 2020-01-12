|
VandeVanter Barbara Dell and Harley Vernon "Vandy" Vern was born October 17, 1935 to his mother Anna and father, Harley VandeVanter. With the pass-ing of Anna, he was later raised by his step-mother, Ilene and Harley. Vern passed away February 2, 2019. He grew up in the southeast part of Spokane, and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. At a young age Vern developed his passion for hot rods, fast boats, and motor mechanics. These passions paved his future career in the automotive industry. He worked for Atlantic Richfield station in N. Spokane, later starting his own business, Kustom Auto. At age 18, he also started a 40 year career with Kaiser Aluminum, Mead, retiring in 1994. Vern was a great story teller, provider, and a real family man. Barb was born July 28, 1938 to Ada and Hugh Wolfe. She passed away December 27, 2019. Barb grew up in south Spokane and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She was a home maker, dental assistant, and a member of the Spokane Garden Club. She also volunteered at Cheney Cowles Museum. Her selfless acts of love, caring and kindness helped form unity, traditions, and routines with family and friends. Barb's passion for nature, lake life, and her family was undeniable. Vern and Barb started their life together at a young age. They were married 63 years ago at the ages of 20 and 17. Together they had two sons, and as a family they lived in Spokane and Diamond Lake. They lived a full life of adventure, travels, and family events. One adventure was exploring their heritage by traveling to Germany, Switzerland, and Holland where they visited family, explored many towns and villages, hiked in the Alps, and enjoyed the history, culture, and beer gardens. While traveling in Holland, they discovered the Dutch origin of the family name in the town of Deventure, where they were warmly received. They also loved the Pacific NW, traveling to the Oregon and Washington coasts, the Puget Sound, staying in the lodges at Mt. Ranier and Mt. Hood and usually traveled with family and friends. They cruised the NW Passage to Alaska, and also visited family in Montana. They were year round fun lovers, with hobbies during every season. They loved snowmobiling and 4-wheeling with their family and the Jeep Club (year round). In the summer, they loved the lake and boating, fishing, and all water sports, hosting many family and friend gatherings. Vern and Barb are survived by their sons, Tim (Peggy), Tom (Molly); grandchildren, Josh, Lisa, Dane, Ben, Joseph, Kurt; sister, Bonnie; and four nieces, Stacy, Jennifer, Angie, and Rachel. God bless you Vern and Barb. May the beach at Diamond Lake forever hold your footprints, love, memories, unity, and traditions. We love you always and forever! The Memorial Service is scheduled for January 25, 2019 at 12:00 (Noon) at Calvary Chapel of Spokane, 511 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane, WA 99218.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020