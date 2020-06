GAVER, Barbara Diane Barbara Diane Gaver passed away on June 1st, 2020 at the age of 77. A burial will be held for the family, where she will join her husband Thomas Gaver Jr. at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date, at Valley Bible Church in the Spokane Valley, for all those who wish to celebrate Barbara's life.



