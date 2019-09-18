FARNAM, Barbara Ellen (Age 79) Barbara Ellen Farnam passed away, surrounded by her family, on September 4, 2019. Barb was born in Twin Falls, ID on June 26, 1940. She moved to Ione, WA when she was a teenager, where she met the love of her life Richard Farnam. Their love affair continued 61 years until her death. Barb's life was full of passion. She loved music and sang often, in school and then for her grandchildren. Our family was surrounded by her love of crafts, books and her exuberance for life. Rarely quiet or still, she filled her days with interest in everything around her. Barb was active in her senior community, not only participating in activities, but helping any friend or neighbor in need. Her generosity will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Preceding Barb in death are her parents Leo and Ellen Johnson, baby sister Patricia Johnson, and grandson Ian Borders. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Farnam, children Julie Borders, Debbie Bell and David Farnam, siblings Vickie Nicholson, Jerry Johnson and Leo Johnson, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held September 28, 2019, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at Centempo Mobile Home Park, 1205 E. Lyons, Spokane WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019