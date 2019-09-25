|
GUTHRIE, Barbara 1927 - 2019 Barbara Guthrie of Spokane, age 92, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was born to the late Henry Reuter and Tilda Reuter on April 5, 1927, in Havre, Montana. When she was in the fifth grade, the family moved to Eastport, Idaho, on the U.S./Canadian Border, where her father was the Head of Immigration at the border crossing. Barb loved to ride her bike throughout the area, and especially along the Moyie River. Barb attended Bonners Ferry High School (Idaho), where she met her future husband of 72 years, Dick Guthrie. The two began dating their junior year of high school and were married in 1947. The high school sweethearts resided in Spokane, Washington, where they raised their three children: Karen Guthrie-Mehlert, Mark Guthrie and Jodi Guthrie-Marty. The family spent their summers at their cabin at Priest Lake, Idaho, where Barb loved to swim, go for boat rides and pick huckleberries. Barb was the first woman hired for the National Forest Service, and in the summer of 1944, Barb served as lookout attendant. In 1945 Barb passed an exam that admitted her to a U.S. Government nursing program, which she attended in Spokane. She was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital in Spokane for 40 years. Many of her co-workers called her, 'Smiley," because she was always smiling and cheerful. In her retirement, Barb volunteered at St. Luke's. Barb was very active at Central Lutheran Church in Spokane. She especially enjoyed making lefsa at the church every year with many of her friends. She was an active member of the church for 70 years. Barb had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Many that had the privilege of knowing her will tell you that she was the nicest person they ever knew. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband Dick; daughter Karen Guthrie-Mehlert (Ron Mehlert), son Mark Guthrie (Marilyn), daughter Jodi Guthrie-Marty (Lucky Marty); five grandchildren (Craig Crandall, Melissa Guthrie, Ben Guthrie, Alex Marty, and Max Marty), and two great-granddaughters (Ruthie Kirkby and Cecilia Marty). A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at Central Lutheran Church, 512 South Bernard St., Spokane, WA, on Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Lutheran Church in Memory of Barbara Guthrie. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
