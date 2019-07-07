Barbara HERIGSTAD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara HERIGSTAD.
Service Information
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA
99006
(509)-276-7000
Obituary
Send Flowers

HERIGSTAD, Barbara July 7, 1939 - July 1, 2019 Barbara Herigstad passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in Desert Hot Springs, CA. Services for Barbara will be held at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA 99006). A vigil service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, July 12, 2019. To sign Barbara's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.