HERIGSTAD, Barbara July 7, 1939 - July 1, 2019 Barbara Herigstad passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 in Desert Hot Springs, CA. Services for Barbara will be held at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church (602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA 99006). A vigil service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, July 12, 2019. To sign Barbara's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019