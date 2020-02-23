|
HYER, Barbara (Age 94) Barbara Hyer took her last flight on the wings of angels February 10, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born April 4, 1925 to Lewis and Helen Bennett in Spirit Lake, Iowa, a very small, tight knit farming community. Life in small town Iowa was secure and predictable. But seeds of adventure grew from within and the very day after her high school graduation Barbara boarded a bus for Washington D.C. to work for the FBI, leaving behind comforts of home. In addition to her many exploits in this new environment she followed her interests in aviation and achieved her private pilot's license in 1944, quite an accomplishment for a woman in that era. Further following her love of the skies, she returned to Iowa and college to satisfy the requirements to become a stewardess with Northwest Airlines and was stationed in Spokane, Washington. As fate would intervene, she soon met the love of her life, Roland Hyer, and a choice had to be made, a career or marriage? She chose a new adventure, hitching her star to the man who would introduce her to a life style celebrating the western outdoors. In 1948 their son Terry was born. A burning desire for a career returned while working for the Superintendent of West Valley School District. While balancing the demands of wife, mother and working full time, she returned to Eastern Washington University taking night classes and summer school. Over the course of several determined years she obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education followed by a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Her initial classroom assignment of fourth graders coincided with son Terry entering fourth grade. She said mother and son would teach and learn together. She taught for 10 years in the West Valley School District and then moved on as a guidance counselor for 20 years in Spokane School District 81, retiring in 1987. Retirement opened new doors of adventure. For over 20 years she and Roland traveled to Alaska to share summer adventures of camping and fishing as well as Christmas excitement with grandchildren. Barbara is the only family member to hold an Alaska Trophy Class Certificate for her 65 pound king salmon. They continued working on their summer home, relaxing and enjoying good times with their community of friends at Kilroy Bay on Lake Pend Oreille. Retirement not only brought travel, adventure and calming relaxation but also time to learn, contribute and pay forward with personal collateral in her volunteerism to Faith Bible Church, numerous professional organizations such as Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society, Christian Business and Professional Women's Council, Alpha Gamma Delta, or simply a helping hand to a friend in need. Barbara touched the minds, hearts and lives of many and her unquenchable spirit will lead her onward. Barbara is survived by her son, Terry (Erin), grandchildren Christopher (Jen) and Travis, great-grandchildren Calder and Cora and her compassionate caregiver Linda Roedl. Services will be held April 2, 2020, 1:30 pm at Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora Ave., Spokane, WA. The family suggests a donation to Hospice of Spokane in her name or to any organization of your choosing that helps children. Please leave a message of condolence for the family of Barbara on her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020