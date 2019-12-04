BOWERS, Barbara J. Barbara passed away on November 25th, she was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Gerald Vantine, Leroy Clark, Terry Bowers and two of her children Lloyd and Teresa, in-laws and many friends. Barbara lived her life in Spokane, raising children and helping others any way she could. Barbara is survived by her brother Jerry Vantine, her children Lorie (Dennis) Bailey, Timothy (Jenni) Clark, her stepchildren Sharen, Michelle and Christina, Nate, many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Barbara spent her final days in Ford, WA. With her brother Jerry and being cared for with love and compassion by her grand daughter Sholene. Barbara's ashes will be interred at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ford, WA. A memorial will be held on December 7th, 11:00 am at Ford Church. Potluck to follow. Rest in Peace B.J.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2019