Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. BOWERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOWERS, Barbara J. Barbara passed away on November 25th, she was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Gerald Vantine, Leroy Clark, Terry Bowers and two of her children Lloyd and Teresa, in-laws and many friends. Barbara lived her life in Spokane, raising children and helping others any way she could. Barbara is survived by her brother Jerry Vantine, her children Lorie (Dennis) Bailey, Timothy (Jenni) Clark, her stepchildren Sharen, Michelle and Christina, Nate, many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Barbara spent her final days in Ford, WA. With her brother Jerry and being cared for with love and compassion by her grand daughter Sholene. Barbara's ashes will be interred at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ford, WA. A memorial will be held on December 7th, 11:00 am at Ford Church. Potluck to follow. Rest in Peace B.J.

BOWERS, Barbara J. Barbara passed away on November 25th, she was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Gerald Vantine, Leroy Clark, Terry Bowers and two of her children Lloyd and Teresa, in-laws and many friends. Barbara lived her life in Spokane, raising children and helping others any way she could. Barbara is survived by her brother Jerry Vantine, her children Lorie (Dennis) Bailey, Timothy (Jenni) Clark, her stepchildren Sharen, Michelle and Christina, Nate, many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Barbara spent her final days in Ford, WA. With her brother Jerry and being cared for with love and compassion by her grand daughter Sholene. Barbara's ashes will be interred at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ford, WA. A memorial will be held on December 7th, 11:00 am at Ford Church. Potluck to follow. Rest in Peace B.J. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close