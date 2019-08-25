Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. HARMS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARMS, Barbara J. On August 13, 2019, Barb left her pain and illness behind while joining her loved ones that have passed before her. Born on August 15, 1938 and raised in Spokane, WA she married the love of her life Robert "Bob" Harms in 1957. They raised four children, Robin (Mike), Rick, Rhene and Randy in the Spokane Valley. Barb was very active in the community. She was a Boyscouts leader, a bowler (she rolled her first 300 game in 1981), she belonged to the VFW Womens Auxillary, a mom to not only her own children but to many that she had kown for 50 plus years. Barb and Bob loved to go camping at Porkypine Bay during their summers and they always took the neighborhood kids along. She loved her bingo, pull tabs and gambling a bit here n' there, visiting with a family member or friend. She was one of the best cooks in the Spokane area, owning "The Harms Way Inn" cafe in Valley Bowl for a few years, working at the Little German Inn, Chattaroy Hills Cafe, the Flame, Peking Palace and Rocky's Cafe. She truly loved cooking for others. Barb has left behind a multitude of family and friends that loved her. She is survived by her brother James Gering of Spokane, Washington...sister Juakita Hancock of Dewey, Arizona... children Robin and Gaby Harms of Aberdeen, South Dakota...Rick Harms of Spokane Valley, WA...Randy and Karan Harms of Elk, WA... She has 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lois Gering, daughter Rhene Harms and husband Bob. A Celebration of life will be held on August 27th, 5pm, VFW 1435, 212 S. David Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99212. This will be a potluck so please bring your favorite dish and Memories to share.

