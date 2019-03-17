Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. HEBB. View Sign

HEBB, Barbara June (Jan. 19, 1943 - Feb. 25, 2019) Barbara June Hebb passed into eternity on January 19, 2019. Born to Ruth and Fritz Erlandson in 1943, Barb was the oldest of two children and grew up in Connecticut. Barb lived through the flood of 1955 and the tornado of 1962, both remarkable events in her life. She graduated from Crosby High School and the University of Connecticut and moved to Chicago to work as a medical technologist. She was excellent in her field, appreciated by colleagues and patients alike. She spent the last 25 years of her career at Cancer Care NW, an oncology clinic where she was also treated for the cancer that took her life. Barb married her high school sweetheart, David Hebb, in March 1968 and moved back home to CT while he was deployed in Vietnam. In their early years of marriage, they lived in Ft. Hood, Texas, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona and Golden, Colorado. Barb was a good sport on MANY rockhounding and camping adventures following Dave's curious and outgoing spirit. The Hebbs raised their two children, Jen and Nick, in Colorado and Spokane, WA. Barb was an engaged and loving mother. A gemstone all her own. She was involved in Scouts, the PTA and was a quintessential soccer and choir mom. Also a wonderful grandmother, GG baked and crafted with her five grands, keeping tabs on them and their well-being. Barb's life was richly intertwined with that of her epic friendships from all over the country. The countless friends she leaves behind is staggering. She was known for her sense of humor, positive attitude, attentive listening, and talents in sewing, quilting, knitting and baking. Barbara is survived by her children (Seattle, WA); brother Mel (Stephenson, MI); and grandchildren Evie, Laura, Ainslie, Bennett and Tim (Seattle, WA). She is predeceased by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Scott. Barb's celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. David's Episcopal Church in Spokane, WA (7315 N. Wall St., 99208). Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, St. David's Episcopal Church or Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).

