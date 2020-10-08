MOORE, Barbara J. (Benhardt) November 7, 1948 - August 22, 2020 Barbara Jean (Benhardt) Moore passed away August 22, 2020 in Yuma, AZ at the age of 71. Barbara was born November 7, 1948 to Theodore and Anna Benhardt in Spokane, WA. Her early years were spent in Reardan, WA where she graduated from Reardan High School in 1967. Barb was active in 4-H and church activities. She went on to school and became a medical transcriptionist. She was married to Harold Pehrson from 1970-1974. In 1979 the family moved to Alaska. Barb loved to travel and ended up in New Mexico in 1989. There she took up square dancing, which she was active in until a few months before her passing. The family moved back to Alaska in 1991. In 1995 she married the love of her life, Richard Moore, whom she met square dancing. Barbara enjoyed cooking for the holidays, especially with her five grandchildren. Richard passed in 2003 leaving an empty spot in her heart. More recently, Barb started going to Arizona in the winter time as her arthritis did not like the Alaska cold. During square dancing get-togethers and conventions, she met Howard Wilcox and they put many miles on a motorhome. They took some pretty long trips back to Washington in the spring. She enjoyed walking, bike riding, bowling and square dancing to keep active. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ted Benhardt, Jr., and Ernest Benhardt; her son, Jacob Koch; and her husband Richard Moore. Barb is survived by her children, James Pehrson (North Dakota), Ruby Pehrson (Yuma, AZ), Barbara Ann Pehrson (Philadelphia, PA); siblings Edward (Sonya) Benhardt, Reardan, WA and Joan (William) Kuykendall, Reardan, WA, five grandchildren and special friend Howard Wilcox and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Inurnment sevice will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Reardan Cemetery, Reardan, WA. Strate Funeral home, Davenport, WA is caring for the family.



