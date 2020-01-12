Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. O'BRIEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'BRIEN, Barbara J. (Age 91) Barbara O'Brien was born in Rosalia, Washington on July 9, 1928 daughter to Lester and Gladys (Witte) Lemley. She grew up on the family farm helping her dad with the cattle, wheat and pea crops. She attended Thornton elementary and Rosalia high school; while at school she enjoyed playing basketball, being in school plays and being a member of the school band. Barbara graduated Rosalia High School in 1947. She went on to attend Eastern College (now EWU) and moved to Spokane. Barbara worked for Washington Water Power for 10 years. While in Spokane she met and married the love of her life, Tom O'Brien. Barbara was a great help to Tom while he worked for the Spokane Police Department and a great mother to her two children Scott and Tammy. She volunteered to help with school, team sports, cub scouts and campfire girls. She was the neighborhood "Mom" inviting kids over to play basketball in her driveway or swim in her pool. Barbara and Tom spent their retired years being snowbirds in Needles, California and returning in the spring to Spokane. Barbara enjoyed many things in life-including spending time with her family and friends. She taught her grandchildren how to drive, how to swim and how to shoot baskets. Barbara was a champion bowler and a great golfer- a member of the hole in one club, twice. Her favorite pastimes were fishing, camping, playing cards with friends, going to the casinos as well as watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks. Barbara passed away December 24, 2019 and is survived by her two children Scott (Sharon) O'Brien and Tammy (Eric) Longoria; grandchildren Daniel (Laura) Longoria, Nathan Longoria, Shauna O'Brien, Kayla O'Brien and Brett O'Brien. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom of 63 years. At Barbara's request there will be no service. Barbara would be honored if friends who wish to make contributions-would contribute to their favorite charity or Hospice. Barbara will be buried near her parents and husband in the family cemetery in Thornton, Washington.

