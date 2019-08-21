Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. (Bailey) OLDHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLDHAM, Barbara J. (Bailey) (Age 93) Barbara J. (Bailey) Oldham, 93, of Kennewick, WA passed away August 15, 2019, at her home. Barbara was born August 31, 1925 in Moscow, Idaho to Clarence Leroy Bailey and Ferne Agnes (Steffen) Bailey. Barbara grew up in Moscow, a child of the Great Depression who learned to work hard and have gratitude for all that she had. She was very close to her grandmother, Leona Steffen, who helped shape the faith of young Barbara. The family moved to Spokane, WA during the war years for economic reasons. While there, she met her beloved companion Vernon John Oldham, whom she married at the completion of WW II February 24, 1946. Together they raised two children, Gregory Lee and Marcia Loyce, in Spokane. Barbara brought her love of gardening, arranging flowers, decorating and working on the house to her marriage, using skills she learned as she helped her father build and remodel homes. She worked as a secretary at RenaWare and was the receiving clerk at K-Mart. While there, she was gravely injured but she learned to live with pain and became an example of the "Greatest Generation", never complaining and always carrying on. She confirmed her faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Her greatest accomplishment was being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Marcia (Roger) Anglesey; daughter in-law Karen Oldham; 10 grandchildren; soon to be 33 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and her sister-in-law Grada Bailey. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vern; son Greg and her siblings, Jack, Jerry, Beverly and two brothers lost in infancy. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 12:00p.m at the Sunrise Church of Christ 4718 N. Ash Street, Spokane, WA. For online condolences please visit

