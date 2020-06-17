Barbara J. ROSSMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSMAN, Barbara J. Barbara passed away June 12, 2020 in Spokane, WA. at age 74. She was the daughter of James F. and Addalee Stockton Rossman of Jackson, Michigan. A graduate of Jackson High School and Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. She moved to Spokane for a civilian job at Fairchild Air Force Base and was a resident of the city for over 40 years. Survived by her son David Rossman-Robinson, his wife Lorraine Mbeke and granddaughter Ivile Rossman-Robinson of Oakland, CA; her brother and sister-in law James H. and Pamela S. Rossman of Jackson, MI and her sister Ann Rossman of Newport, RI. She is also survived by her aunt Marie Stockton of Albuquerque, NM and many cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved