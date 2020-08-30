1/2
Barbara J. (Age 82) THOMFOHRDE
THOMFOHRDE, Barbara J. (Age 82) Barbara Jean Thomfohrde, age 82, of Colbert, Washington, passed away August 22, 2020. She was born in Hailey, Idaho on November 27, 1937. She graduated from Hailey High School. She was married to John Carl Thomfohrde on March 1, 1959 in Spokane, WA. Together they raised three children and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a passion for gardening, her cats, and bowling. She was a loving wife and mother, and she will always be loved, remember, and treasured. She was survived by her children, Kristine Marie Wylie, Matthew John Thomfohrde, and Mark John Thomfohrde. Barbara also leaves behind three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. Memorial contributions are suggested in Barbara's name to the American Kidney Foundation, or the American Heart Association. Due to current social restrictions, Barbara's funeral arrangements will be held in private. To leave an online condolence to Barbara's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
