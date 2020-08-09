LATTA, Barbara Jane (Age 99) Barbara J. (Steinman) Latta passed away August 3, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the granddaughter of Major James Miles who fought in the Spanish-American War in Cuba and John Palmer who practiced Dentistry in Chicago until his retirement. She was the daughter of John G. and Anne Miles Palmer. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Anne Curtis (Maurice) and Sally A. Cocozzoli (Michael) and a brother John B II. In 1943, during nursing school she married CPO William B. Steinman, who tragically went down with his aircraft carrier, the Liscomb Bay, that same year. She worked as a nurse at the VA Hospital in San Francisco helping wounded soldiers returning from MASH units in the South Pacific. In 1946 she married Andrew Jackson Latta in Marin County, California. They were married 49 years until his death and had a son Patrick and a daughter Deborah Halstead (Dale). She had three grandchildren who live in Spokane, Shannon Sanford(Nate), Shane (Karrie) Blakesley, and Shaun (Arreal) Blakesley. She also has six great-grandchildren named Carson, Mayzee, Cameron, Gage, Ryker and Tanner. Barbara served as a registered nurse for nearly 40 years as an operating room and emergency room nurse. She also worked as supervisor of Surgery at Marin County Hospital. After moving to Spokane to be with her daughters family she volunteered at Valley General Hospital supporting many families with information and guidance after surgeries. She devoted her entire life to helping others. For 17 years she was active in the Episcopal Church Alter Guild She was a member of Sigma Master Beta Phi and after tracing her heritage back to Sir Francis Drake she became a member of DAR (Daughter of the Revolution). She loved working on genealogy and took several trips to England and Scotland to access their libraries and information centers. She joined Jonas Babcock Chapter of DAR for over 25 years. She has received countless awards and certificates honoring her commitment to strengthen our Nation and for making a difference through volunteer service. She received the President's Volunteer Service Award among others. Her memorial will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 15113 E. Eighth Ave., Veradale, WA 99037. The date will be determined after Covid-19 allows. Contributions can be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection or to Kindred Hospice at 22820 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake, WA 99019.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store