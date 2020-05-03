CLARK, Barbara Jean (Tuttle) Barbara, 76, was born to Oliver and Dorothy Tuttle on March 20th, 1944 in Tacoma WA. She was raised on a small farm in Fife, WA. Barbara worked for Boeing and later went on to become a RN. She worked for both Western and Eastern State Hospitals. She was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Spokane. She married Jack W. Clark in 1967 and became the stepmother of four children. She is survived by her sister Karen Davey, two stepchildren, Barb Choquette and Mark Clark, two nephews, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She flew to Heaven to be with the Lord on April 25th, 2020. She is now with Papa and will forever be in our hearts.



