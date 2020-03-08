|
FARRINGTON, Barbara Jean Age 87 of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA to Robert and Bonnie Scott on November 19, 1932. Barb worked as a food service supervisor for the Cheney School District for 20 years before retirement. She enjoyed trapshooting and hunting and loved to camp and fish. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Dale Farrington. She is survived by her brothers, Harold and Clarence Scott, seven children, thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date this spring.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020