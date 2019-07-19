KOSKI, Barbara Jean Barbara Jean Koski, age 83, passed away on July 11, 2019 after a well fought battle with lung cancer. She was called up to receive her WINGS! Barb was born on September 17, 1935 to Ella and Bert Kay. After graduating from Mead HS, she attended Kinman Business School. She worked for Avista for over 30 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and its choir. She was an avid pianist her whole life and played at Patsy Clark's, Campbell House and the Davenport Hotel. Barb was full of life, always positive, loved by all, and definitely not your typical 83 year Old Lady! She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Koski. She is survived by her daughter Pat Koski, her sons Ron Koski (wife Rose) and Rick Koski (wife Collette), 4 grandkids, 10 great grandkids, her sister Cindy Barrington, husband Tom. Memorial Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 East Buckeye on July 27 at 11am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Humane Society where Barb always found a new family member to take home and love!

