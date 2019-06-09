LINDSLEY, Barbara Jean May 6, 1925 - April 29, 2019 Born and raised in Port Washington, Long Island, New York and studied at Pratt Institute. Worked at Paramount Studios for a short time and moved to Spokane with her husband Chris Lindsley and together they founded Contemporary Advertising. Her love of the Little Spokane River showed in her paintings and their beautiful gardens. Enjoyed fishing with Dad and raising Appaloosa horses. Her daughters Jennifer Lindsley, Alicia True, Andrea Sames and four grandchildren survive her. May her spirit and our father's be entwined forever.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019