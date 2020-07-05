1/2
Barbara Jean (ScottO Earlscourt FARRINGTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARRINGTON, Barbara Jean (Scott) Earlscourt (Age 87) Barbara Jean (Scott) Earlscourt - Farrington age 87 of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA to Robert and Bonnie Scott on November 19, 1932. Barb worked as a food service supervisor for the Cheney School District for 20 years before retirement. She enjoyed trapshooting and hunting and loved to camp and fish. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Dale Farrington. She is survived by her brothers, Harold and Clarence Scott, seven children, James, Connie, Walter, Starlund, Daniel, George and Lola, thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held Darcy's Restaurant & Spirits in Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Barb's online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved