FARRINGTON, Barbara Jean (Scott) Earlscourt (Age 87) Barbara Jean (Scott) Earlscourt - Farrington age 87 of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. She was born in Spokane, WA to Robert and Bonnie Scott on November 19, 1932. Barb worked as a food service supervisor for the Cheney School District for 20 years before retirement. She enjoyed trapshooting and hunting and loved to camp and fish. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Dale Farrington. She is survived by her brothers, Harold and Clarence Scott, seven children, James, Connie, Walter, Starlund, Daniel, George and Lola, thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held Darcy's Restaurant & Spirits in Spokane Valley, WA on Saturday, July 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com
