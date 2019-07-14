Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean (Roellich) WILLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLEY, Barbara Jean (Roellich) (Age 84) May 13, 1935 - July 5, 2019 Barbara Jean Willey was born May 13,1935 in Rosalia WA. to Walter and Fern Roellich. Barb passed away July 5th,2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister Kathleen Allert. Barb grew up in Rosalia, WA where she met and married the love of her life, Lewis "Bud" Willey on June 5, 1955. Together they raised their sons Jerry Willey (Rhonda) and Ron Willey (Adetta) on the family farm. Barb was a dedicated farm wife, mother and friend. There wasn't anything she would not do for her loved ones. Her greatest joy in life was being a grandma to her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. As much as she loved and adored them, they loved and adored her more. The admiration and respect they had for her was second to none. Barb will be greatly missed by all who were luck enough to have known her. Barb and Bud celebrated their 50th anniversary just a few months before Bud passed away. Barb lived her remaining years spending time with her family, friends and in her kitchen baking cookies. Family and friends would stop by and grab a freezer bag full of cookies from her well stocked freezer. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the United Methodist church in Rosalia, WA with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rosalia Fire Department or Horizon Hospice of Spokane.

