ESLICK, Barbara Jo (Cutler) Went to her Heavenly Home on May 16, 2019. She was born in Spokane on August 3, 1950 to Donald E. Cutler and Ethel Port Cutler. She had two brothers David R. Cutler and Donald A. Cutler. She attended school at Arlington Elementary and graduated from Rogers High School in 1968. Barbara married a former Marine, Lewis Monroe Eslick who taught Art at BSU, and later worked for the Nampa School District as a bus mechanic. Barbara had a variety of jobs also. She loved art, music, and helping people. She has two sons, Joseph and Michael. She worked for Micron Technology Inc. for many years. When her health turned bad, she retired. She had chemo treatments and radiation, they didn't seem to help. Her time came suddenly, we are happy to know she is in the arms of the Lord. Celebration of life is Saturday, May 25th at Morgan Acres Community Church, 7319 N. Regal St., Spokane, WA at 12 p.m.

