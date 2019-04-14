Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jo NELSON. View Sign

NELSON, Barbara Jo Barbara Jo Nelson, the first female faculty member of the School of Education at Colorado State University, died in her adopted home of Spokane on April 5, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on August 5, 1941. Both her parents, Neva and George, were educators. Barb and her brother David attended public schools in Mondovi. Scrapbooks and yearbooks show a very involved and popular student who would never admit that she had been homecoming queen. Barbara graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, with majors in English and French, subjects she taught on the high school level. After public school teaching, she joined Lutheran Campus Ministry and served the Student Congregation at Iowa State University as a pastoral associate. She considered going to seminary to be one of the first Lutheran women pastors but instead received her masters degree in counseling from Colorado State University and her PhD from the University of Colorado. Barbara was a faculty member at Colorado State for 30 years, distinguishing herself as a classroom teacher, prolific grant writer, traveling seminar leader, student motivator and promoter of Affirmative Action. She served as PhD advisor to many prominent educators. Barbara was nationally known in teacher education circles and was often seen on educational television. Spokane was Barbara's retirement home. She made new friends fast, mastered Spokane streets in her Honda Prelude with labradoddle "Bob" surveying the landscape from the back seat. Barb became an avid supporter of many Spokane visual artists. Her mind and eye found great value in objects. Her yard in Browne's Addition became a fun forest of the beauteous unexpected stuff of the world she loved so much. Hundreds enjoyed her annual Art Fest Garden parties. Always the welcomer and hostess, she was a rare individual who could be the life of the party and a good listener, as well. Dr. Nelson was an "empowerer", especially of young women navigating the work place. She taught us to believe in ourselves, stand up for ourselves and never take life too seriously. Even in abrupt grave illness, she never lost her sense of humor. Always the teacher, Barbara taught us how to die: with laughter, gratitude and concern for others. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 24th and Grand Blvd. at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

NELSON, Barbara Jo Barbara Jo Nelson, the first female faculty member of the School of Education at Colorado State University, died in her adopted home of Spokane on April 5, 2019. She was born in La Crosse, WI, on August 5, 1941. Both her parents, Neva and George, were educators. Barb and her brother David attended public schools in Mondovi. Scrapbooks and yearbooks show a very involved and popular student who would never admit that she had been homecoming queen. Barbara graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, with majors in English and French, subjects she taught on the high school level. After public school teaching, she joined Lutheran Campus Ministry and served the Student Congregation at Iowa State University as a pastoral associate. She considered going to seminary to be one of the first Lutheran women pastors but instead received her masters degree in counseling from Colorado State University and her PhD from the University of Colorado. Barbara was a faculty member at Colorado State for 30 years, distinguishing herself as a classroom teacher, prolific grant writer, traveling seminar leader, student motivator and promoter of Affirmative Action. She served as PhD advisor to many prominent educators. Barbara was nationally known in teacher education circles and was often seen on educational television. Spokane was Barbara's retirement home. She made new friends fast, mastered Spokane streets in her Honda Prelude with labradoddle "Bob" surveying the landscape from the back seat. Barb became an avid supporter of many Spokane visual artists. Her mind and eye found great value in objects. Her yard in Browne's Addition became a fun forest of the beauteous unexpected stuff of the world she loved so much. Hundreds enjoyed her annual Art Fest Garden parties. Always the welcomer and hostess, she was a rare individual who could be the life of the party and a good listener, as well. Dr. Nelson was an "empowerer", especially of young women navigating the work place. She taught us to believe in ourselves, stand up for ourselves and never take life too seriously. Even in abrupt grave illness, she never lost her sense of humor. Always the teacher, Barbara taught us how to die: with laughter, gratitude and concern for others. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 24th and Grand Blvd. at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close