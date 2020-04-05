|
HOLST, Barbara June (Age 85) Barbara June Holst left this earth peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. Barbara was one of four girls and was born on February 6, 1935, in Bozeman, Montana, to Albert and Olive Gilstrap. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of almost 64 years, Joseph, her parents, two sisters, Mary Jane and Alberta, and son, Andrew. Barbara's pride and joy was her family. She is survived by her five children: April (Keith) Denigan, Joel (Kathi) Holst, Greg (Stacey) Holst, Jennifer (Boyd) Goodpaster and Kristopher Holst. Barbara loved her grandchildren: Candice, Jeremiah, Suzanne, AJ, Courtney, Jacob, Zach, Kerista and Brooke. She had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren: Jordan, Xander, Knox, Benjamin, Axel, Blake, Aria and Logynn. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Rita Goehner. Barbara was a talented artist and an accomplished pianist. Her love for music and the arts will be forever missed. It's hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. We will never forget you, Grandma! To share memories of Barbara and leave condolences for the family, visit her online guestbook at HennesseyValley.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020