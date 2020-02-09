|
|
FLYNN, Barbara Kay (Age 68) Barbara Kay Flynn, 68, of Spokane, WA passed away on January 13, 2020, of cancer at her home. She was born in Anaconda, MT to Ruby and Fred Jacobs on February 11, 1951. Barbara spent her early years growing up in Opportunity, MT and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1969. She attended Eastern Montana College where she met her husband Bill. They married in 1971. Barbara lived in Helena until 1977, where her three children, Billy, Tom, and Michelle were born. She lived in Salem, Oregon for a few years and moved with her family to Spokane, WA in 1981. In Spokane, she owned and operated a word processing business and then followed her true calling in life by entering full time ministry. She was the Director for Children's Ministry for a local church for 14 years and then served as Director of Women's Ministry until she retired. As Children's Ministry Director, one highlight was the yearly summer camp she organized and directed where thousands of children heard the gospel and hundreds were baptized. During her years of ministry, and through her dedication to her family, Barb touched many people's lives with her steadfast faith in Jesus and her willingness to serve. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Pat and Bonnye, her brother Gary, and her son, Billy. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her son, Tom (Julie), daughter Michelle Lloyd (Richard), and six grandchildren: Caleb, Tommy, Ellie, Joey, Mason, and River. She is also survived by her brothers, Fred and Dale, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the many people she touched during her life. A celebration of her life will take place at 10:30 AM, February 15, at Life Center Church in Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to Barbara's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 9, 2020