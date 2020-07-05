KORZYK, Barbara K. Barbara Koury Korzyk, 62, of Chesterfield, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Joseph Koury; mother, Jean Barsby Koury Allen; step-father, Robert Allen; son Alexander Dennis Korzyk Jr.; daughter, Alena Rose Korzyk; and beloved dogs, Everett and Mykola. Barbara was a proud alumna of Robinson Secondary School Class of 1976 and the College of William and Mary Class of 1980, where she received a Bachelors in Business Administration. She continued her education at Florida of Tech where she received her Master's in Business Administration. She was a member of the singing group Sweet Adelines in Washington state for over ten years, and was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society. She was a Yudansha at the Bushin Kan Dojo of DNKB where she held the title of Kyoshi and rank of Shichidan. She was also on the board of directors for Japan Education Culture Center Inc. where she volunteered for many cultural, art, youth, and educational exchanges between Japan and the United States. Barbara had 30 years of Department of Defense Service with a ten-year break in Washington state before moving back to the east coast to continue her work as an active federal civilian until her passing. She held many contracting and acquisition Level 3 positions including specialist, officer, analyst, and team leader at the following locations: Navy in Norfolk 1980-1986; TRADOC for the Army at Fort Eustis 1986-1996; Defense Commissary Agency at Fort Lee 1996-2001; Grants and Contracts Manager, Research and Development Administrator, and Purchaser for Washington State University 2001-2011, DLA Logistics Agency at Fort Belvoir 2012-2017, and Mission Installation Contract Command (MICC) at Fort Belvoir 2017-present. Barbara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dr. Maj. (Ret. US Army) Alexander Dennis Korzyk Sr.; daughters, Michelle Stanga (Byron) and Kelly Johannsen (Christopher); grandchildren, Marissa and Baron Stanga, and Jolene and Carsten Johannsen; sister, Nancy Koury; brother, David Koury Sr. (Melissa); nephew, David Koury Jr.; nieces, Sarah Koury, Grace Oberender, Sarah Oberender, Erika Swapp (Stuart), Elisha Kettleson, and Eydie Kettleson; sisters-in-law, Gina Kettleson and Monica Oberender (Dale); and dog, Buddy. Barbara added life to every activity she was involved in. She was able to get people dancing, singing, and laughing when words were not available. Her motto "Never Give Up" was so true of her life and her fight with cancer. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
. #NVRGVUP