HINCHLIFF, Barbara L.

God welcomed a new angel on January 1, 2020 when Barbara L. Hinchliff, was welcomed into Heaven way too soon at the age of 71.

Barbara was born on January 31, 1948 to Wendle and Mary Hinchliff and resided in Post Falls, Idaho until the family made their move to the farm in Valley, Washington in 1957. She graduated from Springdale High School in 1966. After high school, she worked at Eastern Washington University in Cheney and traveled until she moved to Ellensburg, Washington in 1987. She was a dedicated employee with Central Washington University for 31 amazing years. She loved all the students, faculty and staff at the university and was a warm welcoming presence in the Housing Office until she retired in March 2018. Go Wildcats! Barbara truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and spending time with friends and family, gardening, and spending time with her numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Barb had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Barbara is survived by her three sisters, Marie Schneider, Lora Biondi and Joan Dudney, brother-in-law Don Dudney and her brother Bill Hinchliff as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim Hinchliff, brothers-in-law Ron Biondi and Bob Schneider, sisters-in-law Sheryl Hinchliff and Betty Hinchliff and nephew Dusty Schneider and niece Jeni Schneider.

Family, friends and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to a celebration of her life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Barbara always had the honor of writing beautiful family obituaries, so we are all at a little bit of a loss with this one. We hope we did her justice.

We dearly love you and will forever miss you!

