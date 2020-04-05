|
|
ROACH, Barbara L. (Age 90) Heaven just received a beautiful new soul. On March 30th, 2020, Barbara Louise Roach (McElhenny) went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was born in Butte, Montana to Cornelius and Anna McElhenny and was the second youngest of seven siblings. Barb graduated from Butte High and met the love of her life, Jack Roach, at the local ice skating rink. They married and had three children together, who she loved raising. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, music and dancing, and camping and fishing. Barb had moved to Spokane later in life and enjoyed the weather and community. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Roach, daughter Nylene Saville, son John Roach, and grandson Adam Roach. She is survived by her son Doug (Kelly) Roach; sister Joan (Vern) Fava; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation for their compassion and assistance. We love you Mom, Grandma, Grammy. Thank you for loving us, bringing a smile to our faces, and making this world a better place. You will always be remembered and missed. Burial services to be handled by Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory in Spokane, WA. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA. There will be a memorial service at a future date and location to be determined. To leave an online condolence to Barb's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020