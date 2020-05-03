SCOTT, Barbara Lee (Ranzenbach) (Age 88) Sunrise July 18, 1931- Sunset April 24, 2020 Barbara Lee (Ranzenbach) Scott was born July 18, 1931, in Lewiston, ID to Oscar and Grace Ranzenbach. Barbara attended Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington where she studied in the medical field. While in Spokane, she met and married the love of her life Robert Leslie Scott. They were married June 28, 1952. To their union they have two children Jane Ann Scott and Paul John Scott. Together they shared a loving 67 years of marriage. Barbara knew her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her and Bob were faithful members of the First Presbyterian Church for many years. Barbara left her earthly home on April 24, 2020 with Bob by her side. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Grace Ranzenbach and leaves to morn her loving husband, Robert Scott, Cheney, Washington; daughter Jane Scott Woodland Hill, California; her son Paul Scott (Georganne) Cheney, Washington; grandchildren Elijah, Austin, Lilly and James; her brother Robert Ranzenbach (Kathy) Bellevue, Washington; nephew Robert Ranzenbach, St. Paul, Minneapolis; niece Meredith Ranzenback, Bellevue, Washington and a host of loving friends. A graveside service was held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.