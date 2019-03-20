Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lou BROWN. View Sign

BROWN, Barbara Lou (Age 82) On Friday, January 25, 2019, Barbara Lou Brown, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior. Barbara was born September 10, 1936 in Duluth, MN to Carl and Blanche (Smith) Wicklund. She married Donald E. Brown on June 20, 1953. They raised a son and a daughter, Mike and Pat, in Spokane, WA with wonderful summers in Spirit Lake, ID. Barbara was creative, artistic and a lot of fun. She was able to use these gifts in many ways, creating a comfortable and beautiful home for her family. She loved sewing, quilt making, cross stitch and other varied crafts, so managing a Joanne Fabrics store was a perfect fit. Among her other interests were telling stories with Story League, playing games with family and friends, square dancing, gardening, cooking, baking and canning. Barbara was passionate about working with children and passing on a legacy of faith to the younger generation. She was very good at remembering to send cards on important occasions and was always up for putting a puzzle together. She was a loyal friend and fiercely loved God, her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Jerry Brown; her parents-in-law, Glenn and Nina Brown; and her sister-in-law, Karen McKenzie. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Brown; her children, Pat (Hans) Wolff and Mike (Sarah) Brown; as well as her grandchildren, Susi, Max, Kolby (Moniqua), Titus, Sylvia and Timothy. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th at Christ Central Church, 19 W. Shannon Ave., Spokane, WA at 1:00PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 in gratitude for the loving care they provided. We are grateful for God's promise in Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away."

BROWN, Barbara Lou (Age 82) On Friday, January 25, 2019, Barbara Lou Brown, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior. Barbara was born September 10, 1936 in Duluth, MN to Carl and Blanche (Smith) Wicklund. She married Donald E. Brown on June 20, 1953. They raised a son and a daughter, Mike and Pat, in Spokane, WA with wonderful summers in Spirit Lake, ID. Barbara was creative, artistic and a lot of fun. She was able to use these gifts in many ways, creating a comfortable and beautiful home for her family. She loved sewing, quilt making, cross stitch and other varied crafts, so managing a Joanne Fabrics store was a perfect fit. Among her other interests were telling stories with Story League, playing games with family and friends, square dancing, gardening, cooking, baking and canning. Barbara was passionate about working with children and passing on a legacy of faith to the younger generation. She was very good at remembering to send cards on important occasions and was always up for putting a puzzle together. She was a loyal friend and fiercely loved God, her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother-in-law, Jerry Brown; her parents-in-law, Glenn and Nina Brown; and her sister-in-law, Karen McKenzie. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Brown; her children, Pat (Hans) Wolff and Mike (Sarah) Brown; as well as her grandchildren, Susi, Max, Kolby (Moniqua), Titus, Sylvia and Timothy. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26th at Christ Central Church, 19 W. Shannon Ave., Spokane, WA at 1:00PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210 in gratitude for the loving care they provided. We are grateful for God's promise in Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close