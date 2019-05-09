ALSEPT, Barbara Louise (Age 82) Barbara Louise Alsept born August 6, 1936, in Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with her Lord on May 5, 2019. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Alsept; and infant son, Daniel. She is survived by her children, Teresa, Bill, Sandy, Renee, Paul, David, and Steve; her nineteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Barbara was a faithful and founding member of Old Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. She had an adventurous side and loved to travel. She always made people laugh and welcomed family, friends, and strangers-for because for her, there was always room for one more -which is why there was always a pot of coffee and a pound cake in case someone stopped by. She gave everything she had to those she loved, especially her grandchildren. More than anything, she loved her husband and wanted to be with him in Heaven. The service for Barbara will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday May 11, at 11am. A dinner will follow at Old Landmark Church.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 9, 2019