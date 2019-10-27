Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mae Bowling Anderson JENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JENSON, Barbara Mae Bowling Anderson Barbara passed away after an unexpected illness on October 19, 2019. Barbara was born March 20, 1941 in Ogallala, Nebraska to John (Barney) and Dorothy (Cox) Bowling. Early on in life the family moved from state to state including Panama while her dad was in construction. They settled in Warden, Washington in 1947, where she attended the Warden School District. In 1960 Barbara married Richard Anderson and raised her family. In 2009 Barbara married Kenneth Jensen. They traveled all 50 states and abroad. Barbara is preceded in death by her father and mother, Barney and Dorothy Bowling, her brother Douglas Bowling, and the love of her life, two sons Johnny and Jimmy Anderson. Surviving Barbara is her sister, Phyllis (Douglas) Wahl, daughter, Julie Anderson (Paul) Wilkins, her husband Kenneth Jensen, step-children, Andy (Danielle) Jensen, Glenda (Nelson) Ripley, Kim (Juan) Jensen. Also are several cousins, nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them all. Barbara was a strong believer and volunteered one Tuesday of every month for the past 30 years along side her sister at the Ronald McDonald House in making hundreds of cookies every month for families and children who stayed there. The family in lieu of flowers wishes a memorial donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 1015 W 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99204 is given in Barbara's name. A graveside service will be held for family and friends at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Warden, WA on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at

